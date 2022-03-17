CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday.

Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police wrote in the criminal complaint.

When police arrived, they noted the woman’s sister was visibly shaken and had a handgun laying on the ground in front of her. McClintock was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and the woman he allegedly hit was standing by the vehicle. Police noted there was also a child in the backseat.

While police were interviewing McClintock, the woman went to grab the child from the backseat to let her out of the vehicle. McClintock then went and started pulling the child by her body and legs.

After refusing commands to let the child go, police said they had to physically stop McClintock and take him to the ground to place him in custody,

McClintock was arraigned on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person charges.

He’s in Cambria County Prison with bail was set at 10 percent of $30,000, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.