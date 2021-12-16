Johnstown man gets 5 years behind bars in federal drug case

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after being convicted of distributing drugs, the U.S. Attorney announced.

Clarence M. Cosby, 39, of Johnstown, was sentenced in federal court and will see those 5 years in prison as well as 6 years of supervised release for distribution of crack cocaine.

According to information presented to the court, on or about July 15, 2017, Cosby distributed less than 28 grams of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.”

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Attorney Chung commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Cosby.