Police: Johnstown man found passed out in car with four children, heroin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges after police said they found him passed out at a Dollar General with children and drugs in the car before trying to run from the scene.

On Aug. 6, Johnstown police said 34-year-old Jonathan Mason-Snesrud was passed out in his Ford Expedition at the Dollar General parking lot on Main Street with a cell phone in his hand, according to the criminal complaint.

Police note that one child in the backseat was screaming and crying, the engine was running and the hood was up.

Once police managed to wake Mason-Snesrud up, he told police he had not done any drugs, though police note that “his pupils were pin-pointed, eyes were red, and he was excessively sweaty.”

According to Mason-Snesrud, he went to Dollar General to get some things and was tired. Furthermore, he said he’s the only one taking care of the children because their mother is in jail, and he’s stressed out.

As officers were arresting Mason-Snesrud, he took off running. However, police were able to stop him, the complaint notes.

Police report they found three stamp bags of heroin in Jonathan’s cell phone case, which he had been holding when he was passed out. Each bag contained a white powder. In addition to the stamp bags, they found a small straw with white power residue.

Mason-Snesrud was arraigned on charges including endangering the welfare of children, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension.

He’s free from Cambria County Prison after successfully posting 10 percent of $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.