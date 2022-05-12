CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said.

Randy Lytle, 31

Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford F-250 truck at about 1:39 a.m. at the 500 block of Harshberger Road, according to the criminal complaint. Once he woke up and was getting out of the vehicle, officers found the gun along with drug paraphernalia.

The gun’s serial number was allegedly defaced so it could not be made out and police reported that Lytle does not have a permit.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Police had the car brought back to the department and searched it, finding a bunch of suspected drugs packaged looking like they were ready for sale along with paraphernalia:

Four “bricks” of suspected heroin

Six bundles of suspected heroin

Nine individually packed, unopened bags of glycine

Two dozen empty glycine bags

Police report that each “brick” of heroin also was suspected to have 50 glycine bags of heroin and that each “bundle” was suspected to have between eight to 10 glycine bags of heroin.

Lytle faces numerous felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of firearm with manufacture number altered and other charges.

Lytle is currently housed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $50,000. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for May 18.