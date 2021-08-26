Johnstown man facing up to 40 years for federal drug charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced.

Gregory Brown, 50, was named as the sole defendant after being found with 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. According to the indictment, he also had a quantity of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Brown is facing up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal

history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case. An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.