Johnstown man facing charges after alleged abuse of 9 and 12-year old

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is behind bars after allegedly abusing two children when they were 9 and 12, police said

Michael Rummel, 35, faces felony counts of endangering the welfare of children as well as misdemeanor accounts of assault and charges of harassment.

Police were contacted on Aug. 23 by Windber Police Department about alleged child abuse that took place in Cambria County and other possible jurisdictions. After a forensics interview of two youths, officials found that Rummel assaulted the children over the course of multiple years at different locations. One of the locations was on the block of Ottawa Street in Richland Township.

On Sept. 7, police then received the Childline report, copies of the forensic interviews, Windber Police Department’s report, and witness statements. At the time of the abuse, the children were staying at another relative’s place.

The one child was seen on two separate occasions and there was visible bruising on the youth’s wrists and also on the side and back. The other child was seen with a black eye.

Rummel currently resides in Cambria County jail with bail posted at $75,000. He currently awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.