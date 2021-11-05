Johnstown man charged with rape of young girl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces over 300 sex crime-related charges for allegedly raping a young girl on multiple occasions over the past four years, according to a police report.

On Oct. 16, Richland Township police were told that 51-year-old Daniel Shaulis had sexually assaulted a pre-teen several times. A few days later, they interviewed the child’s mother who said her child was raped repeatedly, and she was examined by a UPMC doctor who confirmed the physical sexual abuse, court documents mentioned.

On Nov. 1, police reported they interviewed the girl, and she said she was raped on multiple occasions starting in 2017 to present day. She said Shaulis also took a video of him sexually assaulting her.

Shaulis was arraigned Friday on approximately 321 sex crime-related charges.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 17.