Johnstown man faces child sex crime accusation

Andrew Heltzel, 21, is behind bars and facing felony child sex crime charges. (mug from Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars on charges that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl.

The girl and her father reported to the Johnstown police Thursday that she had been assaulted by 21-year-old Andrew Heltzel on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

Mugshot of 21-year-old Andrew Heltzel from Cambria County Prison.

Heltzel “did something bad” to her, the girl said to detectives, according to charges. Heltzel would make her watch him touch himself. He would also touch her and make her touch him inappropriately, and he would try to have sex with her.

The girl said she would tell him to stop, and he wouldn’t, police wrote in the affidavit.

Heltzel was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and rape of a child.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $150,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.