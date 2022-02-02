Johnstown man faces additional charges for a string of burglaries

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man, of the South Fork area, was hit with additional charges after further investigation determined he broke into two houses and attempted to break into a third on the same road.

Steven Matthew Lang, 26, was arraigned Jan. 25 on allegations that he broke into a home at the 100 block of Oak Street in South Fork and stole a handgun and six rifles that he intended to sell to a drug dealer he owed money to. Daniel Donald Loebrich, 37, was also charged for picking up Lang and driving him to Johnstown to make the exchange at Solomon Homes.

However, the case was withdrawn and new charges were filed Tuesday.

Upon further investigation, Croyle Township police noted that Lang broke into that home through the basement door Jan. 24 and stole one handgun and four rifles as opposed to the originally reported six rifles.

This isn’t the only home Lang is accused of breaking into. That same day on the same street, he allegedly broke into another home via the back door and stole four gold chain necklaces, one Blackhills gold ring with a butterfly, one opal ring and 10 silver dollars that were in the upstairs bedroom with a value of around $800.

Lang admitted to police in a written statement that he did sneak into this home to steal the jewelry, but because he knew the homeowners, he felt bad and threw the jewelry out the car window in the Saint Michael area.

A third home on the same street was nearly burglarized by Lang, too. However, he was unsuccessful because a burglar alarm went off, police wrote in the affidavit.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported Lang was gone and the home was secured. The homeowner provided video surveillance, and Lang could be seen peering into the rear window and his rear-entry door. He was then seen pulling out a metal bar from a large duffel bag, though suddenly became startled and left — likely when the alarm went off.

The same outdoor security camera also caught Lang leaving the neighboring house with the stolen guns in the duffel bag, putting it in the trunk of Loebrich’s car, and then driving away. Police noted Loebrich told them he knew the guns were stolen.

In an interview with police after he was arrested, Lang said he stole the jewelry, then moved onto the home where the alarm sounded and then moved onto the home with the guns he stole.

Lang faces a total of 11 burglary-related charges. He remains in Cambria County Prison with bail upwards of $180,000 total.

Loebrich still faces felony charges for receiving stolen property and prohibited possession of firearms and remains behind bars with bail at 10 percent of $40,000.