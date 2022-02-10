Johnstown man crushed to death by tractor, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees announced a man was killed Wednesday after being crushed by a tractor.

Charles Strashensky, 88, of Middle Taylor, was replacing a hydraulic line on a front-end loader at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on Wednesday afternoon, Lees said. While he was underneath the tractor, the tractor slipped off the jack, and the front-end loader fell on his chest.

Strashensky was pronounced dead at the scene, and his manner of death has been determined to be accidental.