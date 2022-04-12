CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing narcotics in 2019.

Troy Jamal Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of the indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

In connection to the guilty plea, in August of 2019, it’s reported that Jones did distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance that contained a detectable amount of cocaine base. Jones did also distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance that contained a detectable amount of cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl.

Gibson scheduled sentencing for Aug. 23. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $2 million, or both. The actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The FBI conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Jones, Chung said.