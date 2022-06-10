CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting and killing a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time and is now 21, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling around 10 p.m. May 1 in the West End section of Johnstown.

Mizzon Grandinetti

On June 10, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office confirmed Grandinetti was convicted during his re-trial. The first trial, scheduled in January, was declared a mistrial after “a witness during testimony cross-examination violated the specific terms of a pretrial motion made by the judge concerning [Grandinetti’s] prior conduct,” according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office.

During the night of the killing, the 911 caller told police she heard three gunshots fired near her house, which is located on the corner of Corrine Avenue and Meridian Avenue. She then saw what she described as two black men in red hoodies running away.

Police originally arrested 22-year-old Daekwon Coleman who was in the area with a revolver around 15 minutes after police found Grumbling’s body. However, he was ruled out as a suspect as police found no DNA evidence that he could’ve fired the gun.

Following a years-long investigation, Grandinetti is officially declared guilty of the deadly shooting.