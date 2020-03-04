Johnstown man charged with animal cruelty after police find dead cats, animals covered in feces

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was charged Wednesday with animal cruelty after police found neglected animals inside a home on Hummel Street in Dale Borough.

Police say dogs were covered in feces, very thin, and hungry, according to the criminal complaint. Documents also say there were nine cats in the house, in addition to four cats that were found dead and in a crate.

Police say when they opened the front door, there was feces all over the living room and the officer couldn’t enter the house further due to the smell of urine and feces.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Todd Wissinger, 49, of Johnstown, approached officers and said the animals were not his, and that he was helping someone else.

Police said officers told Wissinger that he had a duty to take care of the animals and took him into custody for aggravated animal cruelty.

Wissinger is charged with cruelty to animals, neglect of animals, and aggravated animal cruelty.