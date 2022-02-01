Johnstown man charged after police find loaded gun in child’s room, drugs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown felon is back behind bars after police said a search warrant turned up a large amount of heroin, handguns and other drugs within his home.

Johnstown police reported that Sheldon Gregory, 30, of the 700 block of Coleman Avenue in Johnstown, was caught with:

A Gatorade bottle with an unknown amount of heroin inside

Small bag containing 7.2 grams of heroin

193 grams of marijuana

25 ecstasy pills

2 handguns – one of which was loaded inside a GameStop bag in a child’s room and the other was reported stolen

$372 cash located on him

Drug paraphernalia consistant with the intent to sell

This comes after a search warrant on Monday that was executed after serving an arrest warrant with state parole, according to court documents.

When officers arrested Gregory, he was in the attic of the home, covered in sweat as if he was running around upstairs before police could make their way up, the affidavit noted. Also upstairs in the attic was the Gatorade bottle in plain view of officers, and they reported the drugs were submerged in the liquid in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Gregory faces a slew of drug-related charges in addition to felony counts for prohibited possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of children.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $250,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 10.