Johnstown man charged after argument led to car chase, hit & run

HARRISON TWP. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ — State Police out of Bedford report charges have been filed after a Johnstown man began a car chase with a woman, striking her several times, then fleeing the area.

Michael Rummel, 33, reportedly got into a heated argument with a woman at a residence on Milligans Cove Road in Harrison Township on April 15. The woman left the residence in her car and Rummel proceeded to follow her in his vehicle.

Rummel reportedly hit her several times while driving down the road causing substantial damage.

Rummel then reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.