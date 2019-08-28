Johnstown man caught with gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday.

The passenger was caught with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and one in the chamber.

After the stop, officers contacted the Allegheny Police who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

He was carrying a license so the state is not pressing charges, however, the F.B.I. is investigating and will determine if any federal charges will be filed.

Last year, T.S.A. caught 34 firearms at the Pittsburgh International Airport and so far this year, they’ve already seen 27.

T.S.A. reminds passengers to visit their website for how to properly travel with a firearm.