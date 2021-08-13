Johnstown man busted selling Fentanyl-laced heroin across Cambria County

Clinton Dudley, 34, faces a slew of charges with bail set at over $600,000 after investigators found he was selling Fentanyl-laced heroin.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A year-long investigation put a Johnstown man behind bars this week for distributing Fentanyl-laced heroin to various locations across Cambria County.

Cambria County detectives began the investigation in January of 2020 when a criminal informant (CI) was given $750 to buy heroin off of 34-year-old Clinton Dudley, according to charges filed.

The CI, equipped with audio/video devices, met with Dudley in the area of Southmont Boulevard. After the exchange, CI turned over the heroin to investigators, which contained 1.89 grams of Fentanyl.

Detectives again gave a CI $750 on March 12, 2020, to purchase five bricks of heroin from Dudley in Southmont. The CI, who was equipped with audio/video devices, turned the heroin over to officials, which contained 5.16 grams of Fentanyl.

This process was repeated three more times, the charges note. One CI met with Dudley at Dairy Queen, another at Dupont Street near Von Lunen Road, and another near Clarks Corner Store in Westmont Borough.

All CIs were equipped with audio/video devices, and over 5 more grams of Fentanyl was confiscated from the rest of the drug deals.

Dudley was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 11, outside of his apartment on the 200 block of Southmont Boulevard after police intercepted a package from the post office that contained 600 grams of cocaine hidden in a stereo speaker.

Dudley was arraigned this week on of slew of charges including felony counts of manufacturing or delivering drugs, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance.

He’s currently in Cambria County prison with cash bail upwards of $600,000.