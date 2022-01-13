Johnstown man behind bars after aggravated assault, trying to fabricate drug test

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man is behind bars after being charged with aggravated assault, as well as trying to fabricate a drug test.

Benjamin Polando, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, two accounts of simple assault, and terroristic threats, according to police, for an incident that happened on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 26, police responded a call concerning images being posted of an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke to the assault victim, who said those were old injuries caused by Polando, but eventually stated they happened the night prior. The victim told police that Polando allegedly kicked her while wearing steel toe boots and punched her, both causing injuries. The incident was caught on video and the officer saw the footage and heard Polando threatening her life and the life of her child, who is a minor and was hiding in the bathroom for safety.

Polando was later arrested and taken to Cambria County Prison. His arrangement was held Monday, Jan. 10.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11. Polanda was arraigned for a separate incident earlier in December.

Two probation officers conducted a home visit to Polando’s residence for a urine sample on Dec. 7. While doing so, police say Polando was trying to turn away from the officers and quickly pulled up his pants. One of the officers noticed a bulge at the top of Polando’s sweatpants and requested Polando remove it, uncovering a fake bladder and penis was attached to Polando using a velcro waistband.

The probation officers then told Polando they would have to take him to the Adult Probation Office, where he conducted a urine sample where he tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, fentanyl, and MDMA.

As of Jan. 11, Polando is being held at Indiana County Prison, as he was unable to post multiple bonds.

Polando will have his preliminary hearing for both his drug-related and multiple assault charges on Jan. 19.