Police: Johnstown man assaults women after forcing his way into home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into a home while intoxicated, requested to do drugs and assaulted two women when they told him to leave Monday.

The women told Johnstown police that 55-year-old Angle Allen entered their home on the 600 block of Napolean Street around 10 p.m. and began to assault them after they said they didn’t do drugs and told him to leave. They also said he was very intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

Allen allegedly punched one of the women in the head and had his hands around her throat before she managed to throw a pot of food at him. The other woman said she was punched as well when she tried to run up the stairs.

Police report they found Allen walking down Napoleon Street toward Sheetz and arrested him.

While in the public safety building, police said Allen refused to comply when they asked him to stand in the corner of the elevator.

Allen allegedly told the officers that he would “come back and kill them all,” the affidavit noted.

Once in processing, it’s reported Allen continued to threaten to kill the officers and attempted to kick one of them while he was being searched. After they put him in a cell, he punched one of the officers through the bars.

Allen was arraigned Tuesday on charges that include burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespass, harassment and public drunkenness.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $30,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 14.