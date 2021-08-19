Police: Johnstown man assaults ex-girlfriend, fires AR-15 in house with kids inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and firing several shots in her house that contained two children.

George Smith, 46, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house at night back in November of 2020, according to Johnstown police. Once he did, he began screaming at her and pulled an AR-15 from behind his back and placed it on her face.

The woman told police he knocked her to the floor where he slapped her in the face and took away her phone. He then started walking toward the kitchen, and she followed him to get her phone back.

Smith then threw her against the kitchen counter, the affidavit notes. He continued to verbally and physically assault her until she managed to leave the home with her cell phone.

Seconds after the ex-girlfriend left the house, Smith reportedly fired five to 10 shots while a three-year-old and five-year-old were inside.

Smith fled the scene before Johnstown police arrived. Police note they found the AR-15 and shell casings.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the AR-15 Smith used was reported stolen.

Smith was booked Thursday, Aug. 19, at Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $500,000.

He was arraigned on a slew of felony aggravated assault charges, criminal trespass, burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

Smith’s preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 26.