Johnstown man arrested with over $12k in drugs found in his home

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials executed a search warrant in the late evening hours of August 21, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Vincent Michael Lobianco

The search warrant, on the 600 block of Maple Avenue, resulted in officials finding 10 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of crystal meth, 30 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of heroin, 63 ecstasy pills, 22 suboxone strips, 105 hits of LSD, 1 Xanax tablet, and 2 grams of mushrooms for an estimated street value of over $12,500. Four firearms and $1,025 in cash were also found.

Vincent Michael Lobianco, 42, of the 600 block of Maple Avenue in the City of Johnstown 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Heroin, Ecstasy, Suboxone, LSD, Xanax, Mushrooms) 9 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Heroin, Ecstasy, Suboxone, LSD, Xanax, Mushrooms) Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 9 counts of Criminal Conspiracy 4 counts of Person not to Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell, or Transfer Firearms



Lobianco was taken to the Cambria County Prison and bail was set at $200,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 29.

“The continued partnership with the Office of the Attorney General has helped take drugs like these off the streets while targeting dealers who are trafficking large quantities of illegal narcotics.” District Attorney Kelly Callihan said in the official report.

Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan worked with Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown City Poice, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro added: “These individuals were peddling dangerous drugs into the community and threatening the safety of the people of Cambria County. I’m grateful for the strong collaboration between the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the Johnstown City Police Department, and the FBI to get these poisons off our streets and put a stop to this criminal organization.”