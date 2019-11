ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police have arrested a registered sex offender with Megan’s Law for raping a child under the age of 13.

47-year-old Brian Cinko of Johnstown was arrested on November 22 for rape, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and other charges.

Cinko was living in Altoona with the victim’s family when the unlawful contact happened between September 1, and October 31, 2019.