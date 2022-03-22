CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase through several different neighborhoods Sunday night into Monday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m. on March 21, Johnstown police noticed a 2010 Hyundai pull out of the Moxham Sheetz parking lot toward Hornerstown that was missing a headlight and a tail light. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver — later identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Woodard — started to speed away, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Woodard led them through Moxham, Ferndale and Hornerstown areas at a high rate of speed. Witnesses in Ferndale reported at least six police cruisers were in pursuit.

After following Woodard for several miles, the chase ended at the 900 block of Bedford Street, and he was arrested.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that they could smell alcohol coming from Woodard. They also later found out he was DUI suspended.

Woodward was arraigned on charges that include fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person as well as summary charges. He is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.