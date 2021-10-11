Johnstown man allegedly stabs wife, blames it on their dog

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is accused of stabbing his wife and lying to police about what happed, giving two different stories after evidence debunked his first story.

Johnstown police noted they arrived at Oakhurst Homes for a report of a stabbing victim Friday, according to charges filed. They found a woman that had significant bleeding from her lower left abdomen and had a swollen face.

David Lawrence, 36, told police that his wife was at the playground trying to break up a fight between a group of boys when she was stabbed. However, police noted there was no blood trail to be found.

As the wife was transported to the hospital, Lawrence took police inside his apartment so they could speak with him there. While in the apartment, police reported they saw blood in the bedroom on rags and the bedding.

Lawrence again said his wife was stabbed at the playground, though she allegedly didn’t know she was injured until they were sitting together on the bed, and he attempted to stop the bleeding with rags and duct tape.

However, police reviewed surveillance footage and told Lawrence no one had left or come into his apartment, nor was there a fight at the playground, the affidavit noted.

Lawrence then changed his story.

He said he and his wife were eating food in bed, and on the plate was a knife. Lawrence said their dog jumped on the bed, and while he tried to grab the knife, he accidentally stabbed his wife.

Lawrence was arraigned on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault as well as minor counts of simple assault, false report and recklessly endangering another person.

He’s in Cambria County Jail with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000.