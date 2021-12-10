Johnstown man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces a slew of felony sexual-assault related charges for allegedly raping teenager while she was passed out.

On March 29, Stonycreek Township police spoke with the parents of the teen who reported their daughter had been sexually assaulted by a man later identified as 25-year-old Alexander Ortiz-Rivera, according to court documents.

The teen told police in an interview that she was babysitting at a house in Belmont in August of 2020 when the assault happened. While the children were sleeping, Ortiz started giving her alcohol from a blue-colored bottle, police noted.

She said she began to feel dizzy while sitting on the couch before passing out.

When the teen woke up the next morning, she told police there was blood everywhere inside her pants and underwear. Later in that day, Ortiz said he had sex with her and that “she loved it” even though she was asleep, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz is being held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $350,000 on allegations of statutory sexual assault of a minor 8- to 11-years younger than him. He subsequently entered a guilty plea to the allegations, police noted.

His arraignment took place Thursday evening, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.