CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in February and a rape kit finding his DNA.

On Feb. 7, a woman contacted police saying she had just been raped by John Burns, 51, at his home along Marbury Avenue in Lower Yoder Township, according to court documents. The woman told police she was willing to go to the hospital to be examined saying she hadn’t showered or changed clothes.

The woman told investigators she met Burns on an online dating site and they have been talking for a couple of days, police noted. She said she ended up spending the night at his house on Feb. 6. though she claimed she stayed in a separate bedroom.

While sleeping in her room, the woman said she woke up around 10 p.m. and felt pressure on her hip, hearing Burns “grunting and moaning” and then saying “I’m done,” police noted in the affidavit. The woman said Buns, who was now in bed with her, then rolled over and went to sleep. The woman then told police she asked a friend to come to pick her up.

A sexual assault kit was used on the woman and DNA collected from the kit reportedly matched Burns.

Burns faces felony counts of rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault as well as minor counts of indecent assault without content and indecent assault of an unconscious person. He was arraigned on these charges Wednesday and an unsecured bail of $75,000 was set.

Burns has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.