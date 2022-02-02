Johnstown man accused of raping teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police reported he raped a teenager while they were asleep.

David Kenneth Dernar, 52, was arrested Monday on allegations that he raped a teenager that was sleeping, according to court documents. The incident happened around April of 2004 at the 100 block of Trout Street in Jackson Township.

The then-teenager told Jackson Township police in an interview that they had fallen asleep on the couch when Dernar, who was around 34 at the time, forcibly turned the teen over and raped them, causing the teen to wake up.

Dernar is confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $60,000 cash bond. He was arraigned on felony charges that include rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault without consent and sexual assault.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 14.