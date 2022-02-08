Johnstown man accused of raping girl at local fire department

Mugshot of 28-year-old Timothy Fitz who is being accused of raping a girl at the Dale Borough Fire Department in 2019. (via Cambria County Prison)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces felony charges for allegedly raping a girl at the Dale Borough Fire Department.

Timothy Fitz, 28, reportedly raped the girl in October of 2019, according to court documents. The girl told Johnstown police that Fitz was giving her a ride home when he said he needed to run an errand first, and he pulled into the fire department.

The girl refused to get out of the vehicle, but Fitz pressured her by saying he would show her the fire trucks, police noted in the affidavit. After showing her the fire trucks, he allegedly pushed her into the lieutenant’s office and said he had to show her something despite her asking him to just take her home.

Fitz then assaulted her and forced her to have sex, police reported. The girl told police he threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

Fitz was arraigned on rape-related charges of a minor on Saturday. He was sent to Cambria County Prison, but he posted 10 percent of his $60,000 cash bail Monday. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 17.