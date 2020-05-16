Johnstown man accused of pouring gasoline on boy, charged with assault, child endangerment

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after being accused of dousing a 4-year-old boy with gasoline and talking about setting him on fire.

Authorities say officers were sent to a Southmont borough home shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the child and 27-year-old Josiah James McIntosh smelling of gasoline and the defendant in possession of a disposable lighter.

Police said another man reported him saying “If we can’t get out the demon, I’ll burn it out of him.” A message was left Saturday with an attorney representing him.

McIntosh is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, arson and child endangerment, according to court documents.

McIntosh is being housed at the Cambria County Prison with a $75,000 bail, court documents show, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.