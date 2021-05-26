Johnstown man accused of participating in burglary, assault

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said an 18-year-old man is one of three people who allegedly took part in a burglary and assault earlier this month.

Dymire Cockett, of Johnstown, faces aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and recklessly endangering another person charges.

On May 11, the Johnstown Police Department said they went to a home on the 400 block of Linden Avenue after dispatch told them two people had been assaulted, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the victims explained that she went to pick up her grandchildren around 7 p.m. in Moxham. When she drove into an alley, she noted that a white Chevrolet Impala was parked and blocking the roadway. She allegedly blew her horn but told police no one responded.

The victim said she called her grandchildren and told them to walk down the alley to her vehicle, and she then dropped them off in Ferndale.

Later that evening at 7:30 p.m., the victim was in the kitchen of her home when she heard a knock at the front door, the complaint said. She said she saw a female standing outside through the peephole and opened the door.

It’s reported that the unnamed female said the victim had “set her son up,” and struck the victim in the face.

The female and two men, one of which being Cockett, allegedly entered the home, and the female continued to punch the victim in the head.

The victim yelled for help, and another member of the household came and was assaulted by the unnamed female, too, the complaint said.

At this time, Cockett said they needed to go, so the three intruders fled.

Neighbors told police they saw the two men enter a white Chevrolet Impala. They were able to trace the Impala to Cockett by running the registration.

During a photo line up, the victim was able to identify Cockett as one of the males from the assault.

Cockett was released after posting 10 percent of a $100,000 cash bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 6.

The identity of the female and other male have not been released.