Johnstown man accused of assaulting young teens, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after investigators reported he was abusing his two children several times.

The Windber Borough Police Department started investigating the case in September following a child welfare report from Children & Youth Services (CYS) in September, according to court documents.

The children told officials that their father, 35-year-old Michael Rummel, assaulted them on several occasions while they lived through several different jurisdictions, including the City of Johnstown, Conemaugh Valley, Richland, Maryland, Windber and Ferndale Borough.

However, Rummel would allegedly threaten them so they wouldn’t tell CYS the truth behind what was going on in the house.

Some instances of abuse the children described to officials include being choked, punched and left alone with little food to eat. At one point, one of the children ran away. After Rummel found the child, he hit their face off the sidewalk.

During the interview, one of the children said they didn’t want to live with their dad because they do not want to live in fear any longer.

Rummel was jailed after failing to post 10 percent of his $250,000 cash bond Tuesday. He faces several charges including endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.