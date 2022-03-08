CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 37-year-old Johnstown man faces charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching and assaulting a teenager in 2021.

Jody A. Kerestesy allegedly assaulted the girl on more than one occasion in Summerhill, according to charges filed by the Croyle Township Police Department.

In an interview on Dec. 20, the girl told police that sometime in the summer, she was getting ready to get a shower when Kerestesy yelled for her to get out of the bathroom, and he forcefully removed the towel she was wearing. She said she ran back to the bathroom, and he threw the towel at her.

In October, she added that he forced her pull her pants down so he could touch her, police noted in the criminal complaint. This happened again in November.

Police said they summoned Kerestesy for an interview, but he refused on the advice of his attorney.

Kerestesy faces two counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors. A bail hearing is scheduled for March 29.