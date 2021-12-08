Johnstown man accused of abusing 23-month-old daughter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after officials were told his 23-month-old daughter had consistent bruising every time she was in his care.

On Oct. 22, Richland police began a child abuse investigation after the mother reported that every time 26-year-old Brandon Morgan had custody of the child, she returned with more bruising. At the time police were notified, the mother was taking the baby to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, according to court documents.

During an interview on Oct. 27, the mother explained to police that the bruising had been going on since the beginning of the month. She showed them text messages between her and Morgan, and in those texts, he sent a picture of the child with severe bruising, claiming she fell off the trunk of the car. He also claimed that he took the child to the hospital, and everything was OK, police noted.

The mother said that a few days later, Morgan brought her back with even more bruising, claiming the child was scratched by the neighbor’s car. After the third time, this is when the mother took the child to the ER and contacted police.

Police noted that they made several attempts to contact Morgan with no success. They reached out to Windber and Conemaugh hospital to see if Morgan ever took her to be treated like he claimed, though there were no records.

After the child was treated when the mother took her to the ER, the hospital confirmed with police that she suffered an injury to her head as well as bruising as a result of child abuse, according to the affidavit.

Morgan was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as well as simple assault and harassment.

He’s lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $60,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing slated for Dec. 22.