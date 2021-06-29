Johnstown Learning Lamp receives $234k grant, supports apprenticeships

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WTAJ) –The Learning Lamp of Johnstown received a $234,490 Appalachian Regional Commission grant, according to Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.

The funding will support the Workforce Through Apprenticeships in Early Learning programs by providing 10 apprenticeships across eight communities, according to a press release. This will create 15 new jobs.

“With this grant, the Learning Lamp will be able to provide apprentices the opportunity to earn a Child Development Associate credential,” Thompson said. “By investing in workforce development programs, we can provide learners of all ages the opportunity to continue their education. In this case, qualified early childhood care providers will have the added benefit of providing working parents peace of mind that their young ones are in good hands.”

Child care workers are critical support for businesses and the economy, CEO of the Learning Lamp Dr. Leah Spangler said.

“When child care workers have the opportunity to learn and grow, they are better able to educate our children and provide quality, reliable care so that parents can go to work and stay on the job.”