CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vacant home has been destroyed after officials said two children, ages 6 and 7, unintentionally set the home on fire.

It’s reported the two kids were playing with a stick lighter on the back porch of the home on Woodvale Avenue in Johnstown around 7 p.m. Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said there was a mattress on the porch that caught fire, which eventually caused the rest of the home to catch fire.

The aftermath of the vacant home in Johnstown that was unintentionally set fire by two children on March 14.

While the fire is technically considered arson, no criminal charges will be filed due to the circumstances of the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the home was vacant.

The Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS all responded, according to Cambria County 911.