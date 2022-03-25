JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire on Dibert Street in Johnstown that spread to a second building has been ruled an arson by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

The fire happened at 105 Dibert Street on Sunday, February 27, at around 10 p.m. The fire ended up spreading to a second building as crews arrived to battle the blaze.

After a thorough investigation, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit detirmed the fire at the vacant house was started intentionally and ruled it arson.

Officials are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information about this fire or saw anything the night of Feb. 27 is asked to call Johnstown or State police.