Johnstown house fire claims the life of second child

The Johnstown house fire claimed the life of two children.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials said the five-year-old child passed away yesterday, just days after the fire claimed the life of his sister.

Collin Ferguson died from thermal and fire-related injuries, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death is still pending.

Johnstown fire crews arrived at the blaze in the Moxham section of the city shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and found flames venting from the rear of the home’s roof, the city’s fire chief said.

Feya Ferguson, 4, passed away on scene due to being trapped in her bedroom with no way to escape. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the autopsy showed she died from thermal and inhalation injuries.

Two adults were taken to the hospital, and Collin had been transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to his father, Joseph Ferguson, Collin was diagnosed as clinically brain dead due to his brain not receiving any oxygen or blood.

He had flatlined the day of the fire and was brought back using CPR, though they are unsure of how long he had been that way before being rescued from the house.

“My wife, our 2 children and my father were all at home sleeping when [the] fire broke out in the house,” Joseph said. “I left my job and went straight home to see my family in shambles.”

One of the adults, Joseph’s father, is reported to still be in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family with expenses, such as memorial services, during this tragic time. So far, it has raised over $19,000. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/93d5bfd3/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.