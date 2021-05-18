Johnstown honors flood victims for 132nd-anniversary

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) will host events Monday, May 24 and Monday, May 31 at 7 p.m. to honor the anniversary of the Johnstown Flood.

JAHA will present “The Johnstown Flood with Richard Burket,” May 24, via zoom, to share insights, new research and never-before-seen images of the disaster.

Burket has researched and developed the story of the flood for 42 years. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session with participants and Burket regarding his research on the flood.

The zoom presentation is limited to 100 participants who will need to register at the JAHA’s website. The presentation will also be live-streamed on the association’s Facebook page.

The following week, May 31, Johnstown Flood National Memorial will be open to the public to commemorate those who lost their lives 132 years ago. Park grounds will be open from sunrise until 10 p.m. and the Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. over 2,000 luminaries will line the remains of the South Fork Dam as well as the Visitor Center, to pay tribute to lives lost.

JAHA will be following recent CDC guidelines and not requiring fully vaccinated visitors to wear a mask.