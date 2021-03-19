Johnstown homicide suspect to face trial

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016 will face trial.

A Magisterial District Judge found Johnstown police had enough evidence to send homicide and related charges against 44-year-old Christopher Rowe on to Cambria County Court during his preliminary hearing on Friday, according to court records.

Rowe, who is currently serving time in state prison related to two assault cases, was charged in July with the August 2016 strangulation murder of 26-year-old Kaylene Roedel, of Blairsville.

Roedel’s body was found near a Johnstown hiking trail a few days later and police allege she was also sexually assaulted.

Police said there was a pattern of abuse by Rowe against Roedel in the days leading up to her disappearance and DNA evidence, along with statements from Rowe’s girlfriend at the time and surveillance footage indicate Rowe killed the woman, drove around with her body in her own SUV and then dumped her near the trail.

A misdemeanor charge of abuse of as corpse was dismissed while charges of homicide, aggravated assault and misdemeanor false reports were held for court.

Rowe’s formal arraignment is scheduled for April 27.