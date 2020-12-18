Johnstown Holiday Inn to temporarily close

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Holiday Inn located in downtown Johnstown will temporarily suspend operations at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 20.

The second closure is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All overnight hotel guests will be relocated to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 1440 Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.

All meetings and events scheduled at the Holiday Inn during the closure will be canceled or postponed. Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck and the Pasquerilla Conference Center will also remain closed.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, citizens ordered to stay home, and businesses ordered to close again, the travel industry has seen an unprecedented drop in occupancy rates”, says President of Pasquerilla Enterprises Michael Barletta. “The economic impact is immeasurable. We have yet to bounce back from the original travel restrictions set in the spring and we are incredibly disappointed to close the hotel again”.

“We have a positive outlook for the latter half 2021. We look forward to welcoming guests back into our doors at that time”, added CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises Mark Pasquerilla.

The hotel will continue to take future guest reservations, and bookings for a meeting space and events.