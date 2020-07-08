Johnstown Holiday Inn holds ribbon cutting to celebrate their reopening

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Holiday Inn in Downtown Johnstown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their reopening today.

The hotel had been closed since April because of a lack of demand for rooms, causing about 100 workers to be laid off. They’ve brought about 40 of those workers back and plan to bring back even more next week.

Visit Johnstown has especially taken a big hit as lots of their money comes from the Cambria County Lodging Tax.

“We’ve had to lay off five of six staff members as of the middle part of April. In addition to that we’ve also canceled Thunder in the Valley and our Polka Fest which we also operate,” said Lisa Rager, executive director at Visit Johnstown.

Thunder in the Valley and Polka Fest are events that would normally bring in thousands of people to the Johnstown area.