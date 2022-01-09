Johnstown Galleria to host free PCR COVID-19 testing

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The PA Department of Health and the Cambria-Somerset COVID Task Force will be sponsoring free PCR COVID-19 testing in Johnstown.

The testing site will be at the Galleria Mall at the old Verizon Store from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15. Individuals there for walk-in testing use the entrance inside the mall and those there for drive-up testing are to use the second floor between the old Sears store and main entrance.

From Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, the testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Jan. 15 it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It may take up to 72 hours for lab results and they will be sent either by email or phone.