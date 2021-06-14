Johnstown funeral procession crash injures three, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to Conemaugh hospital after a driver cut off a funeral procession.

The crash occurred Sunday at 4 p.m. during the funeral procession for Collin and Feya Ferguson, two children that lost their lives after their Moxham home caught fire late at night May 30.

The Johnstown Police Department said a car cut off some of the vehicles in the procession at the Bedford Street on-ramp to Route 56. This caused one of the vehicles in the procession to slam on their brakes, which resulted in the following car to rear-end them.

Johnstown Fire, Dale Fire, Cover Hill Fire, 7th Ward EMS, Portage EMS and Hilltop EMS responded, according to Cambria County dispatch.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with various expenses during this tragic time, which can be found by following the link.