Johnstown Food Kitchen adjusting the way they serve the community

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Family Kitchen has had to adjust how they serve the community due to COVID-19.

The kitchen now only serves takeout and is allowing no more than five people inside at a time.

They typically serve anywhere between 120 and 150 people a day and they say they’re taking the proper safety measures to serve folks.

“Of course we have my staff wearing face masks and wearing gloves so we’re trying to take all the precautions we can to keep everybody safe,” says Greg Karcher, Manager at St. Vincent De Paul Family Food Kitchen in Johnstown.

Karcher says they aren’t looking for volunteers at this point but are looking for monetary donations.

More information on how to donate can be found on their website.