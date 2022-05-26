JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– On May 31, it will mark the 133rd anniversary of the Great Johnstown Flood that happened in 1889.

In remembrance of those who lost their lives that day, there will be several events taking place throughout the day at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial.

At 4:07 p.m., the time when the flood waters reached Johnstown, Park Rangers will lay commemorative wreaths on the North and South Abutments on the remains of the South Fork Dam. The wreath laying will also be broadcasted live on their Facebook page.

There will be activities for children from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the park picnic area, located off of the South Abutment Road.

The 2,209 luminaries, lining the remains of the South Fork Dam and also around the Visitor Center will be lit at 7 p.m. to honor the victims. They will be lit until 10 p.m. and have a flood victim written on each one. The park grounds will close when all the luminaries go out. Shuttles will be taking guests from the Visitor Center parking lot and the North Abutment to see the luminaries since the North Abutment parking lot on Lake Road will be closed. There is no entrance fee.

For more information on the remembrance event, visit the National Park Service website.