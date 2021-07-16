Johnstown Flood National Memorial: A look at projects taking place

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A public meeting will take place next month going over all the projects currently taking place at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial as well as anticipated projects.

The public meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Visitor Center theater at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, according to a press release. There, officials will go over projects such as the Lakebed Rehabilitation Project, Allegheny Goatscape, prescribed fire, Path of the Flood Trail extension and upgrades to different buildings.

The Lakebed Rehabilitation Project began in January of 2020 to restore the lakebed to what it looked like before the dam broke May 31, 1889. The goal is to enhance the visitor experience at the memorial. Additionally, they want to have areas outside of the wetlands and streams flourish with low-lying vegetation, grass and plants that can be maintained by the National Park Service.

A herd of goats from Allegheny Goatscape, in Pittsburgh, PA, are once again on-site eating vegetation in the lakebed. This portion of the project could continue until the fall.

A prescribed fire could take place either this fall or spring of 2020, the release said. A National Park Service Fire will be on-site to go over the plans at the meeting.

There is to be an extension to the Path of the Flood Trail, and it’s reported that it will go through the breach in the dam and continue through the lakebed.

At the Club House, the main building used by the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, there are plans that include a heating and air conditioning system, utilities and a fire suppression system. The goal of this project is to allow visitors more access to the building.

The Lippincott Cottage, a lakefront structure owned by a member of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, will continue to undergo stabilization on the roof, windows, porch and foundation. The work is being done by a contractor under the direction of the NPS Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC), the release said.

At the Double Cottage, the vinyl siding will be completely removed by HPTC, and the original siding will be repaired. Replacement pieces have been ordered for areas where the original siding is in poor condition.

Experts from different divisions of the National Park Service will also be at the meeting to talk about different projects, and those who attend are encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns and questions.

For more information about the projects, you can visit the National Park Service’s website or head to the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s Facebook for the latest news.