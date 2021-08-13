Police: Johnstown convicted drug dealer caught with stolen car, concealed gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police found him with a stolen car and a concealed gun without a license.

On Aug. 11, Johnstown police discovered a 2017 Buick on Strayer Street near Decker Avenue, and its registration came back stolen, according to charges filed.

Officers performed a felony traffic stop and discovered 22-year-old Tyron Robinson driving as well as a teenager in the passenger seat.

Police searched the stolen Buick and found a black backpack that had a HiH-point 9mm gun belonging to Robinson, who they discovered was a previously convicted felon.

Robinson was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges including receiving stolen property, driving a vehicle while suspended and concealing a firearm without a proper conceal license.

He is confined to Cambria County prison after failing to post 10 percent of a $150,000 cash bail.

Robinson’s criminal history dates back to 2017 when he was charged for carrying a firearm without a license, criminal use of communication facility, intent to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance.