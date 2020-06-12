Johnstown Farmer’s Market kicks back off in Central Park

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Farmer’s Market kicked back off in Central Park along Main Street Friday morning.

Dozens of vendors gathered to sell their products while interacting with the community.

The farmer’s market was set to start up in May, but was pushed back because of the coronavirus.

“It’s great to be able to interact with people since the past couple of months we haven’t really been able to. It’s great to be back and selling stuff because a lot of things were canceled and still are canceled for the summer,” says Danielle Mallozzi.

The farmer’s market is held each Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.