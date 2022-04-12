JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported.

On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue.

Once inside, police found Jasaan Edward Nash, 42, and Shianne Marie Kelley, 25. They were both taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, agents and police found two firearms (pistols), 550 grams of marijuana with a street value of $5,500 and 24.4 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,450. $3,273 in cash was also found in the home along with various items for packaging and distribution.

Nash and Kelley are now facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property.