Johnstown drive-up food distribution taking place July 14

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank returns to Johnstown to distribute free meals to up to 1,500 vehicles.

The drive-up food distribution event takes place Wednesday, July 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Galleria.

Reservation is required, which can be filled out online until 5 p.m. Tuesday, to make sure they bring the right amount of food and control traffic.

Each reservation will receive one share (50 pounds of food), according to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website. The food will come in one or more pre-packaged boxes and/or bags.

They ask that when you arrive, you stay in your vehicle at all times. Food will be loaded into your trunk or your backseat by a volunteer.

The mission of the Greater Community Food Bank is to feed people in need and mobilize the community to eliminate hunger, the website states.

For more information regarding local food pantries, partner agencies or programs, head to their website’s locator tool.